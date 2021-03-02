Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Grows By 300.0%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

SBLUY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

