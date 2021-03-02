Short Interest in Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Drops By 59.5%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SMPR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,096. Standard Metals Processing has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Standard Metals Processing Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

