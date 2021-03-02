Short Interest in Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Drops By 59.5%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SMPR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,096. Standard Metals Processing has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Standard Metals Processing Company Profile
