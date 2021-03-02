Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Increases By 172.2%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

STBFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 72,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,608. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

