Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Increases By 12,100.0%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 12,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUWN stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

