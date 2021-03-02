Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Increases By 12,100.0%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 12,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUWN stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile
