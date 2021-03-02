Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Grows By 6,400.0%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,924,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
