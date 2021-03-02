Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Rises By 249.2%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a growth of 249.2% from the January 28th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Teligent stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.79. Teligent has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

