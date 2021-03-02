Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Drops By 63.0%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the January 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GAB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 678,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.