Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Rises By 191.6%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, an increase of 191.6% from the January 28th total of 176,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:THBR opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THBR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

