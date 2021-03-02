Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Decreases By 62.9%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the January 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 304.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF remained flat at $$8.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNIEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.