Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Drops By 59.9%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the January 28th total of 819,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

