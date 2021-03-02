Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Expands By 173.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the January 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VTWG stock opened at $233.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $94.30 and a 1 year high of $247.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.33.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.