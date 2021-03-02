Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Rises By 233.3%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BIBLF opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Waterloo Brewing has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

