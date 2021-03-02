Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Grows By 169.8%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the January 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

