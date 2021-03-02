Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.80

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

About Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.