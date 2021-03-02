ShowHand (HAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $127.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $65,849.05 and approximately $127.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00816350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.