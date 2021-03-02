Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Up 6.4%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 4,300,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,876,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

