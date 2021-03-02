Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

SWIR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $632.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

