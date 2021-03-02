Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $30.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWIR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,716. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $632.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.