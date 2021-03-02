SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 241.9% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.29% of SigmaTron International worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SGMA opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.27.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.