Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. Signature Bank posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $220.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,762. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $231.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

