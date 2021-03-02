Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.67. 1,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,419. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

