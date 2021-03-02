Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,335.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. 134,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,177. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

