Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. 48,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,667. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

