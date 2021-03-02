Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,025. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

