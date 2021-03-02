Signet Financial Management LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,533.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,073,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,079,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,727,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,213. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.