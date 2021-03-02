Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,526. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.79.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,123. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.