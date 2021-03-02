Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 202.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

