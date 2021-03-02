Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.67. 56,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

