Signet Financial Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,362 shares of company stock worth $8,243,851. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,076.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,961.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,726.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.