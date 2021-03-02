Signet Financial Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.56. 92,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.