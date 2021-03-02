Signet Financial Management LLC Has $9.59 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

