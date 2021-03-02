Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 4,004 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156,544 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

