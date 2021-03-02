Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 5,971 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 70,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 54,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,111. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

