Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 20,718 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,125,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 255,337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,071,451. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

