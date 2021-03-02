Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.69. 3,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

