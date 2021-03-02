Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,457. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

