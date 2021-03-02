Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $165.88 and last traded at $160.04, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.10.

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.