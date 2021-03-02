Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 272.7% in February

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SVBL opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.49. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
