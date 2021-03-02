Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 272.7% in February

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SVBL opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.49. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.