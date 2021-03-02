Simple Software Solutions Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $160,642.70 and approximately $129.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000173 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 119.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001858 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,664,691 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

