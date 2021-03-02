Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Cap Hits $166,482.60

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $166,482.60 and $18.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00019524 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001859 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,665,933 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

