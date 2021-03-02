Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells $699,160.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 420,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.