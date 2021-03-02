Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) COO Michael Olosky Purchases 500 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SSD traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,204. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.