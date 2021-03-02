SingularDTV (SNGLS) One Day Volume Tops $290,572.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $290,572.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00811581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.