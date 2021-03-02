Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 29,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
About Sinopharm Group
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.