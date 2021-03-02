Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 29,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.