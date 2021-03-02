Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,515 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Sirius International Insurance Group worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius International Insurance Group stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

