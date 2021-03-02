SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Trading Down 5.7%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.79. 11,089,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 1,767,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.