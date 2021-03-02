SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $509.67 Million

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $509.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.48 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $459.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $163.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

