Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) CEO Buys $14,639.24 in Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) CEO Joshua Easterly acquired 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $14,639.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TSLX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,375. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

