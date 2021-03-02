Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) CEO Buys $14,639.24 in Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) CEO Joshua Easterly acquired 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $14,639.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TSLX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,375. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
