Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

