Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

